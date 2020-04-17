Lauren Cox, sister of LCU’s Whitney Cox, selected No. 3 in WNBA Draft

FILE – In this April 5, 2019, file photo, Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives to the basket as Baylor forward Lauren Cox (15), defends during a Final Four semifinal of the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament in Tampa, Fla. Ionescu was named to The Associated Press Preseason All-America women’s college basketball team, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Baylor center Lauren Cox was selected third in the WNBA Draft Friday night. Her sister, Whitney Cox, plays for Lubbock Christian.

Lauren Cox averaged 12.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in her senior season at Baylor. She went up against Texas Tech’s Brittany Brewer numerous times in her career.

Now, Lauren joins the Indiana Fever.

Whitney Cox was a freshman at LCU for the 2019-20 season, and didn’t see much playing time, playing 7.1 minutes per game and scoring 1.4 points per contest.