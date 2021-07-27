Lazbuddie 2021 football schedule

KLBK Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAZBUDDIE, Texas — The Lazbuddie Independent School District Released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Longhorns will open their season at Hart on August 27. Homecoming will be October 1 against Kress and Senior Night will be October 29 against Cotton Center.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27 – @ Hart
9/3 – vs. All Saints
9/10 – vs. Loop
9/17 – @ Silverton
9/24 – @ Hedley
10/1 – vs. Kress (Homecoming)
10/8 – vs. Amherst
10/15 – BYE WEEK
10/22 – @ Whitharral
10/29 – vs. Cotton Center (Senior Night)
11/4 – @ Anton

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar