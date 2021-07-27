Lazbuddie 2021 football schedule

LAZBUDDIE, Texas — The Lazbuddie Independent School District Released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Longhorns will open their season at Hart on August 27. Homecoming will be October 1 against Kress and Senior Night will be October 29 against Cotton Center.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27 – @ Hart

9/3 – vs. All Saints

9/10 – vs. Loop

9/17 – @ Silverton

9/24 – @ Hedley

10/1 – vs. Kress (Homecoming)

10/8 – vs. Amherst

10/15 – BYE WEEK

10/22 – @ Whitharral

10/29 – vs. Cotton Center (Senior Night)

11/4 – @ Anton