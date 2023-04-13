LUBBOCK, TX- A busy day around the Lubbock area Wednesday afternoon as multiple local high school track and field teams bringing home district title, punching their tickets to the area championships.

At the 4-5A District Championships, the Lubbock-Cooper Pirates would sweep all four divisions bringing home overall team titles.

In the Boys 4×100 meter relay, the Pirates squad of Thaddeus Haney, Callan Ritz, Jaxon Cook, Coleman Vaughn would bring home the gold with a time of 41.76 seconds.

In the Boys 100 meter final the Pirates Callan Ritz would run a 10.41 placing first.

In the Boys Varsity Shot Put, LCP’s Ty Politte would win it with a throw of 49′-9.25″ and the Girls Varsity Triple Jump, Sofia De Groot would bring home a district title with a jump of 39′-4″.

For the Lubbock High Westerners, Sara Dy would own the Girls 100 meter hurdles. Dy would clock in and win the district title with a time of 15.42, a personal best and a new school record.

Lubbock High would also bring home the gold in the Girls 400 meter final as Elizabeth Florez would hold off Monterey to win it with a time of 58.73.

A great race in the District 4-5A boys 400 meters, with Monterey’s Zion Daniels claiming 1st in 50.86 and LCP’s Emmett Jones taking silver.

Also for the Plainsmen, David Mora would win the Varsity Boys 800 meter final while Coronado’s Zanisha Harris would win the Varsity Girls 800 meter final.

Isaac Montoya for Lubbock High would have strong showing at the District Championships in the wheelchair District 4-5A posting a time of 20.9 seconds in the 100 meters and a 1:28.3 in the 400 meters. He will be moving on to the area Championships in both events.