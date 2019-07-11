LCU Adjusting to Changes in 2019

Lubbock Christian University has gone through quite a few changes in a very short period of time. Back in the Spring President Tim Perrin announced he was leaving his post for a Vice President position at Pepperdine where he was part of the faculty for close to 20 years. Then in early summer Athletics Director Paul Hise resigned from his post setting several position shifts in motion. Director of Compliance Scott Larson moved into the Interim AD role; Volleyball Coach Jennifer Lawrence stepped down to become the new Compliance Director; Mandy Polk moved into the Head Volleyball Coach position and Christa Branson moves back over to LCU from Lubbock Christian High School to be Polk’s assistant coach.