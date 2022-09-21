LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Christian University women’s basketball head coach Steve Gomez has finalized the Lady Chaparrals 2022-2023 schedule, as they open their schedule with an exhibition game at home October 29 (1 p.m.) against Southwestern Assemblies of God prior to their November 5 regular season opener in Kansas City, Mo. against Missouri Southern at the D2CCA Women’s Basketball Tip-Off Classic.

(Courtesy: LCU Athletics)



The D2CCA Tip-Off Classic, hosted by the MIAA, is one of the premier tip-off tournaments in NCAA Division II. Last season, LCU opened their season at a D2CCA tournament in Billings, Mont. Along with Missouri Southern, LCU will face Elite Eight qualifier Missouri Western, coached by former Texas Tech women’s basketball head coach Candace Whitaker, on November 6 to complete their Kansas City trip.



LCU’s trip to Missouri will be one of three regular season tournaments the Lady Chaps will participate in. The rotating RMAC/Lone Star Conference Tip-Off Classic will be hosted by LCU this season and will be called the “Carpet Tech Classic” Nov. 11-12 inside Rip Griffin Center. This season’s version will include Colorado Christian and Colorado State Pueblo, as last season (Colorado Christian hosted last season), but UT Tyler replaces Texas A&M Commerce (TAMUC moved to Division I).



For the first second time since the 2012-13 season (first time non COVID related), LCU will not be participating in a Thanksgiving tournament, but will remain home during the Thanksgiving Break to host Oklahoma City in an exhibition game (Nov. 26) and Western Colorado in a regular season game (Nov. 27). The contests will serve as a tune-up for Lone Star Conference play, which begins Dec. 1 at home against Oklahoma Christian. LCU has 22 LSC games on the docket, with 11 home and 11 road contests. Divisional standings have returned to the LSC this season, with two eight-team divisions. LCU will play every divisional opponent home-and-home (14 games) and will play the other division’s teams once (8 games). The top eight women’s teams will qualify for the LSC Championship to be played using the following schedule for 2023 in Frisco, Texas: Divisional winners will automatically receive the No.1 and No.2 seeds with seeding based on the 22 conference game conference standings.



The final in-season tournament for the Lady Chaps will take place Dec. 16-17 at the Holiday Hoops Classic in Las Vegas, Nev. The trip, which will also have the Lady Chaps alongside the LCU men’s basketball program (LCU’s men’s program will play two games that week in Las Vegas), will see LCU face Georgia Southwestern State (Dec. 16) and Montana State Billings (Dec. 17). All games in Las Vegas (for both LCU programs) will be hosted at South Point Arena.



LCU has 30 regular season games on the schedule (14 at home) and hope to clinch a spot into the NCAA Division II postseason, which is scheduled to begin Mar. 11 with the South Central Region Tournament. The region champions advance to the Elite Eight Tournament, which is set for Quarterfinal and Semifinal action on Mar.21-22 in St. Joseph, Mo. (in the St. Joseph Civic Center) and the national championship game played inside America Airlines Center Apr. 1 and tied in with the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Final Four events.



LCU has teamed up with LSC partner HomeTown Tickets this season to handle online advance purchase tickets, which can be accessed at www.lcuchaps.com/tickets.

(Courtesy: LCU Sports Information Department)