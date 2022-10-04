LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Christian baseball coach Nathan Blackwood has released the schedule on Tuesday.

The 50-game schedule opens up at home against Cameron on Feb. 3-5.

The first road trip of the season will be to Odessa to face UT-Permian Basin for a four-game set on Feb. 10-12.

The schedule features 12, four-game Lone Star Conference series, with six of those series being played at Hays Field. Each conference series will be played Friday-Sunday of that weekend, with Saturday being devoted to a doubleheader contest. LCU will also host nonconference midweek games against NAIA foes University of the Southwest and Wayland Baptist.

Times for all LCU baseball games can be found at lcuchaps.com. Tickets will be available for all home games shortly. All baseball contests during the regular season, both home and away, will be broadcast live on the Lone Star Conference Digital Network.

(The Lubbock Christian University Sports Information Department contributed to this report.)