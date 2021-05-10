LCU baseball, softball set for Lone Star Conference tournaments

LUBBOCK, Texas — The regular season is over for Lubbock Christian University’s baseball and softball teams and they will begin the Lone Star Conference tournament this week.

The No. 6 (LSC Tournament seed) Chaps will open the tournament with a three-game series at No. 3 Texas A&M – Kingsville starting on Friday.

The team concluded the regular season with a 19-21 record, but won 11 of its past 16 games.

Softball is the No. 7 seed in its tournament and will start off with one game against No. 10 St. Edwards, with No. 2 Angelo State likely next.

The team went 29-16 in the regular season and won both of its game against St. Edwards.