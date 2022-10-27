LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Christian University’s fall intrasquad Ducks & Skunks series gets underway at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Hays Field.

This will be the 52nd edition of Ducks & Skunks, which dates back to 1970 when then-LCC (Lubbock Christian College) head coach Larry Hays devised the series to celebrate the end of fall practices. The name Ducks & Skunks dates back to 1962, however, when LCC’s first baseball team needed uniforms and the Post Cereal Mill generously donated some left-over uniforms with a Skunk on the front them.

The Chaparral roster will be split in half for the series, with hitting coach Brandon Walker leading one squad and pitching coach Jermaine Van Buren leading the other with bragging rights on the line. Last year, the Skunks took the first two games to win the series, but the Ducks stole game three to avoid the sweep. The coaching staff will use the series to evaluate players heading into the winter offseason. Fans are welcome and encouraged to attend the games, which will be free of charge.

Lubbock Christian finished the 2022 season 34-18 and 32-16 in the Lone Star Conference. The Chaps scored a whopping 8.5 runs a game and 440 runs on the season. The pitching staff was also elite for LCU last season, recording 13 shutouts, leading the Lone Star Conference, and ranking sixth in all of Division II.

All-Region Selection Eduardo Acosta returns to LCU for the 2022 season, as does All-Conference selection Mason Donohoe. A slew of new Chaps will also make their debuts in the red and blue during the annual Chap Fall Classic

Full rosters for the Ducks-Skunks series will be announced at a later date on twitter at @LCU_Baseball.

2022 Ducks & Skunks Schedule

Game 1: Thursday, October 27 – 6 PM

Game 2: Saturday, October 29 – 3 PM

Game 3: Sunday, October 30 – 1:30 p.m.

(The Lubbock Christian University Sports Information Department contributed to this report.)