LCU Drops Game One of South Central Regional 9-5 to Rogers State
A five run third inning by Rogers State proved to be the deciding factor in the Hillcats 9-5 win over the LCU Chaps in the opening round of the Division Two South Central Regional. Heartland Conference Pitcher of the Year Ryan Johnson took the loss going six and a third innings giving up a season high eight runs all earned. Heartland Conference Player of the Year Hill Alexander went 2 for 5 with two RBI for the Chaps. LCU will face host Angelo State in an elimination game Friday at 3:30 pm.
