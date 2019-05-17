KLBK Sports

LCU Drops Game One of South Central Regional 9-5 to Rogers State

A five run third inning by Rogers State proved to be the deciding factor in the Hillcats 9-5 win over the LCU Chaps in the opening round of the Division Two South Central Regional.  Heartland Conference Pitcher of the Year Ryan Johnson took the loss going six and a third innings giving up a season high eight runs all earned.  Heartland Conference Player of the Year Hill Alexander went 2 for 5 with two RBI for the Chaps.  LCU will face host Angelo State in an elimination game Friday at 3:30 pm.

