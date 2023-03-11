SAN ANGELO, Texas – Lubbock Christian women’s basketball has advanced to its fifth straight NCAA Div. II Sweet Sixteen.

The No. 7 seed Lady Chaps knocked off No. 6 seed Black Hills State 66-50 Saturday at the Junell Center.

Four Lady Chaps scored in double figures, led by Grace Foster’s 17 on 5-of-8 shooting from the field.

The victory gives head coach Steven Gomez 500 career wins.

LCU advances to face UT Tyler in the South Central Regional Championship game. The Patriots upset No. 1 seed Angelo State 71-61 Saturday.

The Lady Chaps and Patriots will tip off at 7 p.m. Monday at the Junell Center.