LUBBOCK, Texas – After being held to their lowest scoring performance in nearly 12 years on Thursday, the Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps are back in action facing Texas A&M-Kingsville at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Steinke Physical Education Center in Kingsville.

Steve Gomez’s team saw their 22-game conference win streak end against Texas A&M-International, 59-42, Thursday in Laredo.

The Lady Chaps and Javelinas are meeting for the third time ever. They’ve split the first two meetings.

Todd Duncan’s team is also coming off a loss to Texas A&M-International on Thursday. The Chaps fell to the Dust Devils, 75-64. International shot 56,9 percent from the field, the highest field goal percentage by an LCU opponent since 2016.

The two teams split last year’s meeting with the Javelinas upsetting the Chaps in the Lone Star Conference Tournament semifinals in Frisco.

Both teams will travel to Las Vegas, Nev. next weekend for the Holiday Hoops Classic.