LCU men bounced from NCAA Tournament with 101-92 loss to West Texas A&M

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Christian University men’s basketball team was eliminated from the Division II NCAA Tournament with a 101-92 loss to West Texas A&M Tuesday.

The Buffaloes took a 56-46 lead into halftime and did not relinquish it. The Chaps cut it to as close as four points in the second half, but could not overtake West Texas A&M.

LCU’s Lone Star Conference Player of the Year Parker Hicks put forth a commendable effort in the loss, posting 27 points and eight rebounds, both teams highs. Lloyd Daniels added 20 points, and Cameron Copley had 16 points and nine assists.

The Chaps had no answer for West Texas A&M’s Qua Grant. The junior guard poured in 40 points and made seven 3-pointers.

LCU finishes its season with an 18-3 record. West Texas A&M advanced to the D2 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight with the win.