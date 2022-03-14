LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University men’s basketball saw its season end Sunday with a 63-62 loss to Colorado Mesa in the second round of the Division II NCAA Tournament.

The Chaps and Mavericks played a close game throughout, but LCU’s Lloyd Daniels missed a potential go-ahead layup with 11 seconds left. LCU never got another shot to tie the game.

The loss meant the end of Chap star Parker Hicks’ collegiate career. Hicks played two seasons for Texas Tech before transferring to LCU, where he became a two-time Lone Star Player of the Year.

Hicks had 21 points, eight rebounds and three steals in the loss to Colorado Mesa, all team-highs.

LCU finished its season with a 27-4 record.