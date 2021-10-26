LCU men’s basketball picked to win LSC, Hicks preseason POY

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Christian University men’s basketball team was picked to repeat as Lone Star Conference champions in the league’s preseason poll.

The Chaparrals received 26 of 44 first-place votes.

LCU posted a 18-3 record last season and went 15-1 in LSC play. They lost in the South Central Regional final of the Division II NCAA Tournament.

Chaparral guard Parker Hicks was also named the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year, receiving 27 of 44 votes.

He won the LSC Player of the Year Award last season, averaging 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.