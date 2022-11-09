NEW CASTLE, Del. – The Lubbock Christian men’s basketball team will open the season at 24th in the D2SIDA National Preseason rankings.

The regional poll is released every Monday, followed by the national poll every Tuesday. Each region has six representatives (two per conference) that comprise the regional poll. The national poll has 16 voters – 2 from each region. The Chaps earned 52 total points in the rankings, five more than the no. 25 team Southern Nazarene, to slide into the 24th spot. LCU finished the 2021-22 season ranked 11th in the final D2SIDA national poll after finishing 27-4 and repeating as Lone Star Conference regular season champions.

LCU will face two teams from the first preseason poll this season, traveling to the already mentioned no. 25 Storm on Nov. 19, before closing out the season on Feb. 23 and Feb. 25 against rival no. 8 West Texas A&M.

Defending national champion Northwest Missouri State is ranked no. 1 in the first D2SIDA poll.

The Chaps are also ranked in the South Central regional poll, placing fifth after earning 37 points. LCU hosted the South Central regional last season, falling in the regional semifinals to Colorado Mesa. Defending regional champion Black Hills State was voted the region favorite by D2SIDA with five first-place votes and 59 points.

The new-look Chaparrals open the season this Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at the RMAC-LSC challenge, facing Regis and RV Colorado School of Mines. Tip off for the first game against the Rangers on Friday is set for 8 PM central time.

Rank School Pts. Record* Prev. 1. Northwest Missouri State (12) 324 34-5 – 2. Augusta (1) 303 33-4 – 3. Indiana (Pa.) 298 33-3 – 4. Nova Southeastern 291 31-1 – 5. Black Hills State 240 26-8 – 6. Cal State San Bernardino 219 24-4 – 7. West Liberty 218 29-3 – 8. West Texas A&M 216 29-7 – 9. Lincoln Memorial 214 26-5 – T10. Bentley 204 25-4 – T10. Minnesota Duluth 204 25-6 – 12. Central Oklahoma 157 24-7 – 13 Ferris State 148 22-9 – 14. UNC Pembroke 143 27-4 – 15. Mercyhurst 98 25-7 – 16. Barry 94 20-9 – 17. Azusa Pacific 93 21-10 – 18. Cal State San Marcos 92 20-5 – 19. Walsh 83 24-7 – 20. Colorado Mesa 74 26-10 – 21. Alabama-Huntsville 67 23-11 – 22. Chico State 63 22-5 – 23. Indianapolis 55 19-11 – 24. Lubbock Christian 52 27-4 – 25. Southern Nazarene 47 21-10 –

(LCU Press Release)