NEW CASTLE, Del. – The Lubbock Christian men’s basketball team will open the season at 24th in the D2SIDA National Preseason rankings.
The regional poll is released every Monday, followed by the national poll every Tuesday. Each region has six representatives (two per conference) that comprise the regional poll. The national poll has 16 voters – 2 from each region. The Chaps earned 52 total points in the rankings, five more than the no. 25 team Southern Nazarene, to slide into the 24th spot. LCU finished the 2021-22 season ranked 11th in the final D2SIDA national poll after finishing 27-4 and repeating as Lone Star Conference regular season champions.
LCU will face two teams from the first preseason poll this season, traveling to the already mentioned no. 25 Storm on Nov. 19, before closing out the season on Feb. 23 and Feb. 25 against rival no. 8 West Texas A&M.
Defending national champion Northwest Missouri State is ranked no. 1 in the first D2SIDA poll.
The Chaps are also ranked in the South Central regional poll, placing fifth after earning 37 points. LCU hosted the South Central regional last season, falling in the regional semifinals to Colorado Mesa. Defending regional champion Black Hills State was voted the region favorite by D2SIDA with five first-place votes and 59 points.
The new-look Chaparrals open the season this Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at the RMAC-LSC challenge, facing Regis and RV Colorado School of Mines. Tip off for the first game against the Rangers on Friday is set for 8 PM central time.
|Rank
|School
|Pts.
|Record*
|Prev.
|1.
|Northwest Missouri State (12)
|324
|34-5
|–
|2.
|Augusta (1)
|303
|33-4
|–
|3.
|Indiana (Pa.)
|298
|33-3
|–
|4.
|Nova Southeastern
|291
|31-1
|–
|5.
|Black Hills State
|240
|26-8
|–
|6.
|Cal State San Bernardino
|219
|24-4
|–
|7.
|West Liberty
|218
|29-3
|–
|8.
|West Texas A&M
|216
|29-7
|–
|9.
|Lincoln Memorial
|214
|26-5
|–
|T10.
|Bentley
|204
|25-4
|–
|T10.
|Minnesota Duluth
|204
|25-6
|–
|12.
|Central Oklahoma
|157
|24-7
|–
|13
|Ferris State
|148
|22-9
|–
|14.
|UNC Pembroke
|143
|27-4
|–
|15.
|Mercyhurst
|98
|25-7
|–
|16.
|Barry
|94
|20-9
|–
|17.
|Azusa Pacific
|93
|21-10
|–
|18.
|Cal State San Marcos
|92
|20-5
|–
|19.
|Walsh
|83
|24-7
|–
|20.
|Colorado Mesa
|74
|26-10
|–
|21.
|Alabama-Huntsville
|67
|23-11
|–
|22.
|Chico State
|63
|22-5
|–
|23.
|Indianapolis
|55
|19-11
|–
|24.
|Lubbock Christian
|52
|27-4
|–
|25.
|Southern Nazarene
|47
|21-10
|–
(LCU Press Release)