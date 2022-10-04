LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Christian men’s soccer team host back-to-back matches against nationally ranked opponents starting with No. 16 Oklahoma Christian at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the LCU Soccer & Track Facility.

The Chaps are coming off a 1-1 draw against West Texas A&M while the Eagles currently sit at first place in the Lone Star Conference after a 2-1 upset of then No. 3 Midwestern State.

LCU has won three straight against Oklahoma Christian in Lubbock.

(The Lubbock Christian University Sports Information Department contributed to this report.)