LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Christian University earned a berth to the NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championships for the first time in program history.

The Chaps are part of the 48-team field announced Monday.

LCU is the No.4-seed in the South Central region and will face No.12-seed Cameron at 1 p.m. Friday at Streich-Henry Tennis Complex in Lawton, Okla.

Cameron defeated LCU, 6-1, on April 15 in Lubbock.

The Chaps are 12-0 in the program’s first intercollegiate season of men’s tennis since 1982.

Friday’s winner will join a field of 16 programs in Orlando, Fla., which is the final site of the championships. The USTA National Campus hosts the championships May 11-16.