LCU men’s, women’s basketball teams notch wins Saturday night

LUBBOCK, Texas — It was a good day for Lubbock Christian University basketball Saturday, as both the men’s and women’s teams beat Texas A&M International handily.

The women started off the doubleheader with an 85-42 victory, a much larger margin than their 10-point win Friday night.

Allie Schulte led the team in points with 14. The Lady Chaps shot 53.2 percent from the field and 8-16 from 3-point range.

The men locked up their game in the first half, taking a 47-18 lead into halftime. Because of the fast lead, Todd Duncan expanded his rotation. No Chap played more than 23 minutes in the 83-50 victory.

In limited time, Lloyd Daniels led the team in scoring with 13 points. Three other Chaps scored in double figures.

LCU moved the ball exceptionally, assisting on 28 of 33 baskets. Cameron Copley and Gonzalo Corbalan combined for 15 of those assists.

Next, Midwestern State’s men’s and women’s teams come to Lubbock for two games each. Those games will be played on January 27 and 30.