LCU OF Eduardo Acosta wins Texas Collegiate League Player of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas — Lubbock Christian outfielder Eduardo Acosta is spending his summer playing for the Texas Collegiate League’s Amarillo Sod Dogs, and so far it’s going well for him. He was named the TCL’s Position Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Acosta has been a run producer for the Sod Dogs, leading the TCL with nine RBIs through the first week of the season. He had back-to-back three RBI games against the Texarkana Twins.

He’s second in the league in hits with 12 and has gotten a hit in all six games to start the year. Acosta has also belted a home run and stolen four bases.

Acosta, a native of Puerto Rico, will first take the field for LCU in 2021 after transferring in from Kansas City Community College.