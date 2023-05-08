LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Christian will head to the NCAA Division II Softball Championships for the fourth time in program history.

During Monday’s selection show, the Chaps received 5-seed in the South Central Regionals.

LCU will face 4-seed Oklahoma Christian of the South Central 1 Regional at 4 p.m. Thursday at Irwin Field at UT Tyler.

The double-elimination tournament features 1-seed UT-Tyler against 8-seed St. Edwards on the other side of the bracket. They open regional play at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Lubbock Christian (39-15, 29-13 LSC) dropped its first-round game of the Lone Star Conference tournament to Cameron last week in Tyler.

The South Central 1 Regional is one of 16 regional sites announced on Monday. Winners will advance to the super regionals, slated for May 18-19. The finals will be held May 25-31 at the Frost Stadium at Warner Park and will be hosted by Lee University, the University of North Georgia and the Chattanooga Sports Commission.

South Central 1 Regional

Thursday

Game 1: No. 8 St. Edward’s vs. UT Tyler, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 LCU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma Christian

Friday

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 7: 4 p.m. (if necessary)