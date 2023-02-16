LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Christian softball opens Lone Star Conference play with a top-ten battle this weekend at Maner Park.

The No. 8 Chaps host the No. 2 UT Tyler Patriots for a three-game series starting with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Friday. The two teams close out the series at noon on Saturday.

Daren Hays’ team has rattled off ten straight wins after dropping its season opener.

The Chaps enter the matchup with the reigning LSC Players of the Week. Senior third base Kasey Flores won the hitting honors after batting .500 last week with eight hits, including a home run, three doubles, a triple, and seven runs batted in.

Senior Maxine Valdez received the pitching honor after throwing a no-hitter and complete game shutout to improve to 4-0 on the season.

LCU (10-1) is 3-4 in the all-time series against UT Tyler. The Patriots come to Lubbock with a 7-1 record.