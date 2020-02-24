LCU softball splits doubleheader Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian softball split a doubleheader Sunday, winning the first game 2-0 against No. 24 Tarleton State but dropping the second 4-3 to West Texas A&M.

Taylor Franco pitched a shutout in the first game of the day, striking out seven over seven innings.

The Lady Chaps scored their two runs in the fourth inning on an RBI triple by Brooke Makemson and an RBI single by Athena Muniz.

Against West Texas A&M, the Lady Chaps collected 10 hits but turned them into just three runs, falling just short of a win.

Jordan Wehr gave up four runs in six innings, including consecutive runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth.

Makemson went 3-3 with a double and an RBI in the loss.

Next, the Lady Chaps have a doubleheader at Cameron.