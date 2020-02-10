LCU softball sweeps weekend for best start since 2012

LUBBOCK, Texas (February 9, 2020) – This is a press release from Lubbock Christian athletics.

Lubbock Christian University received a pair of solid pitching performances and they were able to maneuver out of some jams, as they closed out the Lubbock Sports College Invitational with a 5-1 win over Colorado State – Pueblo and a 5-0 win over New Mexico Highlands Sunday at PlainsCapital Park.

GAME INFORMATION

Score: Gm 1: LCU 5, CSU-P 1, Gm 2: LCU 5, NMHU 0

Records: LCU (9-0), CSU-P (0-4), NMHU (1-6)

Location: PlainsCapital Park

Time of Game: Gm1: 1:31, Gm2: 1:06

Weather: Clear-59 (wind 13mph in from CF)

Game 1 – LCU vs. CSU-P

LCU Highlights:

Taylor Franco went all 7.0 innings and allowed one run off six hits (struck out six).

Angela Donaldson was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Annika Schwartzenberg was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a double.

Turning Point:

With LCU leading 5-1, CSU-P had the bases loaded with one out, but the ThunderWolves were unable to get a run across as an inning-ending double play ended the top of the sixth inning.

How it Happened:

LCU had an early start Sunday, but due in part to some ThunderWolves misplays. Angela Donaldson singled in a run before two more Lady Chap runs scored off errors and LCU led 3-0.

CSU-P cut the LCU lead to 3-1 in the top of the second inning with a Sabrina Felix triple setting up the run.

LCU grabbed insurance in the fifth inning with a pair of runs. Donaldson scored on a double produced by Schwartzenberg and Addi Lewis hit a two-out RBI-single up the middle.

Inside the Numbers:

LCU’s Taylor Franco, who improved to 5-0, allowed her first walk of the season in the fourth inning, which ended her season-opening streak at 24 straight innings without allowing a walk.

The Lady Chaps were meeting the ThunderWolves for the second time all-time and improve to 2-0 all-time verses CSU-P.

The two teams combined to go 1-for-13 in two-out at-bats, as LCU was 1-for-7.

LCU was 1-for-6 in at-bats with the bases loaded. Angela Donaldson had LCU’s only hit with the bases loaded and it came in the first at-bat with the bases loaded.

Savannah Wysocki hit her first triple of the season (more on that in the game-two recap).

Angela Donaldson had LCU’s only multi-hit game she co-leads the team in the category with two multi-hit games this season.

Game 2 – LCU vs. NMHU

LCU Highlights:

Jordan Wehr pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing two hits over 7.0 innings and striking out five batters.

Skylar Herrera was 2-for-3 with an RBI and three stolen bases.

Savannah Wysocki was 1-for-2 with a triple and two stolen bases.

Hannah Banker was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Angela Donaldson was 1-for-3 with two RBI.

Turning Point:

New Mexico Highland had the bases loaded after Wehr walked a trio of batters in the fifth inning, as LCU led 1-0. Wehr got out of the jam, as she was able to get leadoff batter Camrynn Ziegler to ground out.

How it Happened:

Herrera opened the LCU scoring in the third inning with a single through the left side.

A trio of singles to open the sixth inning allowed LCU to extend the lead, as Donaldson began the scoring in the inning with a two-run single. Hannah Banker capped the scoring in the inning with a two-run double.

Inside the Numbers:

LCU’s 9-0 season start is their best since a 23-0 start in 2012 (LCU is off to their best start since going Division II).

The Lady Chaps meeting was the first in program history against NMHU.

Pitcher Jordan Wehr’s complete game shutout was the first in her LCU career.

The shutout was LCU’s third shutout win of the season. LCU registered five shutout wins last season.

Wysocki had a triple in the game and has two on the season. She led the nation last season with eight triples.

LCU matched a season-high with six stolen bases. They finished with 11 on the day, which is the most in a combination of consecutive games since combing for 14 in the opening set of games to open the 2018 campaign.

Hannah Banker had her first at-bats of the season and collected her first hit: a two-run double.

Next:

LCU heads to Oklahoma Friday to begin play in the Edmond Regional Festival II, hosted by both Oklahoma Christian and Central Oklahoma. They open at noon Friday against Rogers State in Oklahoma City.

This was a press release from Lubbock Christian athletics.