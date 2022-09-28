LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Christian University volleyball opens a busy week of Lone Star Conference play at 6 p.m. Wednesday hosting Midwestern State at Rip Griffin Center.

LCU’s week continues Friday (hosting St. Edward’s) and closes Saturday (hosting St. Mary’s), as LCU will have a trio of matches in a four-day span. The Lady Chaps close out the homestand against Texas Women’s at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.

– LCU and Wichita Falls, Texas based Midwestern State are scheduled for their 48th all-time meeting, as LCU holds a 30-17 all-time series lead. The Lady Chaps have won 14 of the prior 17 meetings, including the previous four meetings in Lubbock. The prior two meetings in Lubbock have resulted in 3-2 wins by the Lady Chaps.

– LCU is 5-10 on the season (1-3 in conference and tied for 12th) and coming off a 3-0 loss Saturday at UT Tyler. They are 4-2 in home matches this season. Sage Chain leads LCU in kills at home with 62 on the season. Chain is averaging 2.7 kills per set at home, and also leads LCU in blocks at home with 31 (pace of 1.35 per set). Additional leaders at home include Kendall Mahaney averaging 4.48 digs per set and Kayton Genenbacher averaging 10.8 assists and .48 aces per set.