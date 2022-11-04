LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Christian University volleyball closes out the season against Western New Mexico at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rip Griffin Center.

LCU will recognize seniors Sage Chain, Hailey Cournoyer, and Madi McCully before Saturday’s match with the Mustangs.

The Lady Chaps (10-16, 6-9 LSC) are coming off a 3-1 road loss to Eastern New Mexico, which eliminated the team from postseason contention.

It’s the 14th meeting between LCU and Western New Mexico. The Mustangs hold a 7-6 series advantage, but the Lady Chaps have won the last five meetings.

