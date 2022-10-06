LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Christian University closed out a four-match homestand with a 3-2 win over Texas Women’s Wednesday night in Lone Star Conference play at Rip Griffin Center.

The Lady Chaps jumped in front 2-0 in the match before holding off the Pioneers to improve to 7-3 at home.

Kayton Genenbacher and Aaliyah Gray had double-doubles while Kiana Fallaha led the team in kills with 14.

LCU (8-11, 4-4) hits the road for their next four matches, beginning with Angelo State at 6 p.m. Friday in San Angelo.

(The Lubbock Christian University Sports Information Department contributed to this report.)