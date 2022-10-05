LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Christian University closes out a four-match homestand against Texas Woman’s at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Play for the Cure “Pink Night” at Rip Griffin Center

The Lady Chaps (7-11, 3-4) are coming off a 3-0 loss at home against St. Mary’s Saturday. It was their third home loss of the season.

TWU comes to town with just one road win on the season and sit at 11-6 overall.

After Wednesday’s match, LCU plays the next five on the road starting with Angelo State at 7 p.m. Friday in San Angelo.