LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Christian University served up nine aces while posting a .293 attack percentage in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Midwestern State in Lone Star Conference play at Rip Griffin Center.

The Lady Chaps improved to 5-2 at home on the season. They have six wins on the season and four are 3-0 wins (three of the four are at home).

LCU remains home for the second game of a three-match homestand Friday, as they host St. Edward’s at 6 p.m. inside Rip Griffin Center.

(Lubbock Christian University Sports Information contributed to this report.)