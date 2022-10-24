RICHARDSON, Texas (October 24, 2022) – The Lone Star Conference announced the 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll and the voters, consisting of LSC head coaches, sports information directors and various media representatives throughout the region, have slated Lubbock Christian University to finish second in the conference.

The Lady Chaps, who were also No.8 on the NCAA.com’s list of 2022-23 DII Women’s Basketball Preseason Power 10 rankings, will start an entirely new starting-five November 5 in their season opener in Kansas City, Mo. against Missouri Southern. Despite the new-look roster, LCU is picked second in the LSC behind West Texas A&M. LCU joined West Texas A&M and Texas Woman’s as the only programs receiving first-place votes. This is the first season (2019-2020 was LCU’s first season in the LSC) LCU was not picked to win the LSC and it is their first season competing at the NCAA Division II level in which they were not preseason picked to win their respective conference (2014-2015 was their first season eligible for a conference preseason poll).

The 2022-23 season marks Steve Gomez’s 20th season leading the Lady Chaparrals. The Lady Chaps have posted 476 wins and 132 losses under his guidance, which includes the accomplishment of three NCAA Division II national championships and a NCAA Division II record 104-game win streak in home contests. It is Gomez’s 20th season, but the first in which he replaces all five starters from the previous season.

The Lady Chaps roster of 13 student-athletes consists of nine returners and four new additions. Of the nine returnees, three (Audrey Robertson, Grace Foster and Maci Maddox) averaged over 10 minutes per game last season. Robertson made three starts last season, during a stretch in which All-American Allie Schulte missed four games due to injury, and had a trio of double-digit appearances last season, including a 12-point outing against No.1 Lander. The final sister (of a trio of Robertson sisters) remaining on roster, she averaged 4.3 points per game last season. Foster, who was named to the 2022-23 LSC Women’s Basketball Preseason Players to Watch list, became LCU’s first recipient to the LSC All-Freshman Team last season, as she appeared in all 35 games off the bench and averaged 7.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. She led LCU in blocks (28), ranking in the top-10 in the LSC. Maddox appeared in 31 games last season and was successful at a rate of 47.6% from three-point range during the season (10/21).

Whitney Cox is LCU’s lone senior on the roster, although she has an option to exercise her choice to play another season (due to COVID). Cox played in 31 games last season and produced 10 blocks. Four freshman (Deja Johnson, Tia Johnson, Martie McCoy and Taylor Thomas) add to the youth of the Lady Chaps roster. Twin sisters Deja Johnson and Tia Johnson add local flavor to the roster and continue LCU’s trend of having sisters on the roster. The Johnson sisters were part of Brownfield High School’s 2020-21 UIL State Championship squad. McCoy joins the Lady Chaps from Muenster High School (Muenster, Texas), where she also was the kicker for the Hornets football program. A multiple All-State recipient was a member of the 2A UIL State Tournament All-Tournament Team in 2019-20 (as a sophomore), as Muenster finished as the state runner-up. Thomas continues a trend of Canyon High School products on the LCU roster (currently the only one, as Channing Cunyus and Brylee Winfrey were Canyon products on the roster last season). Another freshman with All-State and UIL State Tournament All-Tournament Team honors, Thomas was part of Canyon’s 2020-21 UIL State Championship program.

LCU is following a 2021-22 season in which the program went 28-7 and lost in the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Championship Game in Canyon, Texas. The loss to West Texas A&M, which was LCU’s first loss in a regional in program history, marked the final game for starters Laynee Burr, Channing Cunyus, Ashton Duncan, Juliana Robertson and Allie Schulte. All five of the starters were part of two of LCU’s three NCAA Division II titles.

The Lady Chaps open the 2022-23 campaign in Kansas City at the D2CCA Women’s Basketball Tip-Off Classic inside Municipal Auditorium, where they will face Missouri Southern (Nov. 5) and Western Missouri (Nov. 6). The home fans will have a chance to catch LCU before the regular season, as they host Southwestern Assemblies of God (an NAIA program based in Waxahachie, Texas) Saturday inside Rip Griffin Center (1 p.m. tip).

(LCU Press Release)