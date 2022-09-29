LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Christian’s defense held the second-highest scoring offense in the LSC without a goal in a 0-0 draw with No. 10 West Texas A&M on Wednesday at the LCU Soccer Field.

The Lady Chaps (6-0-5, 3-0-2 LSC) came out firing, with The Lady Chaps’ Lexi De La Cruz shot in the 14th minute was saved by Reagan Heelan to keep the match scoreless.

After a Lady Buffs yellow card, Julie Shahi fired another shot on goal in the 26th minute, giving Heelan another save.

LCU’s Abby Kone had seven saves in goal on the night.

The Lady Chaps have now tied two top-10 ranked opponents this season. LCU tied no. 1 DBU 1-1 earlier this season.

LCU will have ten days off between matches, facing UT Tyler on the road on Saturday, Oct. 8. Kickoff against the Patriots is set for 2 PM.

(Lubbock Christian University Sports Information contributed to this report.)