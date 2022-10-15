LUBBOCK, Texas – Following a disastrous own goal in the opening minutes of the contest, the Lady Chaps were able to answer, salvaging a 1-1 draw with Texas Woman’s on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Following a goal kick in the ninth minute by Texas Woman’s (1-7-6, 1-3-5 LSC), Graycen Rasmussen attempted to clear the ball back to Abby Kone. The ball went well off line and rolled into the back of the Lubbock Christian net, giving the Pioneers a 1-0 lead on the own goal. It is the first own goal by the Lady Chaps since at least 2013.

The Lady Chaps (6-2-6, 3-2-3) came out firing following the miscue, as Rasmussen fired five shots in the next 15 minutes of play, but four of those just missed the mark and one was saved by Morgan Sherman.

In the 33rd minute, Maddie Hoel connected with the back of the net, but was called offsides, negating the goal and keeping the Pioneers ahead 1-0.

Just six minutes later, Hannah Irons hit a quick pass to Lexi De La Cruz, who rifled a ball to Andy Holder inside the box. Holder connected with the ball and laced it into the goal, tying the contest at one goal apiece at the halftime break.

In the second half, Julie Shahi came out firing for the Lady Chaps in the 47th minute, but Sherman saved the shot.

LCU continued to pepper the box, outshooting the pioneers 10-2 in the second half and 20-4 in the game. The Lady Chaps best chance came once again from Rasmussen in the 81st minute, who recorded a career-high eight shot attempts, but Sherman made the finger tip save. De La Cruz grabbed the ball off the rebound, but the shot went just high.

Brittany Jones recorded one last shot attempt for the Lady Chaps in the 88th minute, but Sherman stopped the ball for her seventh save of the match and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

The result now gives LCU their sixth tie of the season, a program record for ties in a single season. The NCAA eliminated overtime in the regular season prior to the 2022 season.

Arely Jimenez has now tied Allison Scott for the most matches played in a career with 77. Her 5,474 minutes played are the fifth most in program history.

Kone is now one save away from already tying Sarah Palmer for the sixth most saves in a career in program history. Kone has tallied 51 saves this season, her first in goal for the Lady Chaps.

The Lady Chaps are back home for another Lone Star Conference match on Wednesday, Oct. 19, taking on Midwestern State. Kickoff is set for 7 PM from the LCU Soccer & Track Facility.

