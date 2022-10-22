AUSTIN, Texas – Lubbock Christian used four second half goals and three in the final 14 minutes to top St. Edward’s on Saturday.

This victory is the first for the program in Austin against St. Edward’s. The Lady Chaps were 0-6-1 in the last seven matchups in the capital city.

The scoring started early when Lexi De La Cruz found the back of the net in the fourth minute of the contest to give LCU an early 1-0 lead.

De La Cruz helped the Lady Chaps double their lead just five minutes into the second half, finding Avery Jennings in the box who rifled a shot into the net, pushing Lubbock Christian ahead 2-0.

Lubbock Christian struck again in the 76th minute off a corner kick, with Maddie Hoel finding Graycen Rasmussen, who connected with the ball and scored to push the Lady Chaps lead to 3-0.

A minute after St. Edward’s first goal, Celia Duarte scored for the second straight contest, as Andy Holder connected with the senior, and the lead was pushed back to a trio of goals, with the Lady Chaps going up 4-1.

De La Cruz found the back of the net for the second time in the game in the 82nd minute, as Rasmussen found her fellow first year Lady Chap for the dagger, as Lubbock Christian rolled to the 5-1 victory.

The Lady Chaps (8-2-6, 5-2-3 LSC) return home for their final home match of the regular season against Eastern New Mexico at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

(The Lubbock Christian University Sports Information Department contributed to this report.)