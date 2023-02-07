LUBBOCK, Texas – Senior Eduardo Acosta earned Lone Star Conference Hitter of the Week honors Tuesday. It’s the second weekly award of his career.

Acosta opened up the 2023 season by batting .706 in the Chaps’ opening series against Cameron.

In game one, Acosta went 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBI, scoring the first run of the season in the bottom of the first inning. He also recorded a two-RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning.

In game two, the senior went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, also scoring in the bottom of the first to give LCU a 1-0 lead. Acosta was intentionally walked in the bottom of the seventh, eventually coming around to score on a walk-off grand slam home run by Chris Shull.

In game three, Acosta went 1-for-4 with two runs scored, scoring the first run of the game again in the bottom of the first. In the final game of the series, Acosta saved his best for last, going 5-for-5 at the plate with five RBIs and four runs scored. He also helped turn two double plays, including the final out of the contest in LCU’s 20-12 win over Cameron.

Acosta’s .706 batting average ranks second in the conference and fourth in all of Division II after opening weekend. His 12 total hits are the most of any batter so far in Division II this season, as are his 11 runs scored. Acosta’s eight RBI are 10th in the country and third in the Lone Star Conference.

Acosta last earned the award on Feb. 15, 2022, after he recorded a .438 batting average with seven hits, four runs, and two RBI in an LCU sweep over Oklahoma Christian. He is the first hitter from LCU to earn the accolade since Carson Ogilvie on Apr. 4, 2022.

The Chaps (3-1) travel to Odessa for a four-game series with UTPB. The series opens up a 1 p.m. Friday at Roden Field.

(The Lubbock Christian Sports Information Department contributed to this report.)