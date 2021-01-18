LCU’s Allie Schulte named Lone Star Conference Player of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University guard Allie Schulte was named the Lone Star Conference Player of the Week Monday.

Schulte led the Lady Chaps to two victories over Angelo State on Thursday and Saturday.

In the Thursday game in San Angelo, she made seven of 10 shots for a team-high 20 points and had four steals.

Two days later in Lubbock, she had 15 points and three steals.

The Lady Chaps are 6-0 on the season. Their next two games are against Texas A&M International on Friday and Saturday.