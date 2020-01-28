LCU’s Daniels Named LSC Offensive Player of the Week

RICHARDSON, Texas (January 27, 2019) – This is a press release from Lubbock Christian Athletics

Lubbock Christian junior guard Lloyd Daniels was named the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. Daniels is the first Chap to be recognized with a conference weekly award this season.

The Colts Neck, New Jersey native led the Chaps to a pair of home wins over St. Mary’s and No. 5 St. Edward’s. He shot an incredibly efficient 65.2 percent for the weekend, including 66.7 percent from behind the arc. The junior matched his career-high with 25 points in Saturday’s upset of the Hilltoppers, going 8-12 from the floor and a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line. His 8-8 performance on foul shots was apart of a 27-27 showing on free throws for Lubbock Christian, setting a new LSC record.

Daniels is averaging a team-leading 14.1 points per game this season on 55 percent shooting, which is the third-highest mark in the Lone Star Conference. He has also contributed 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game, with 15 steals as well. Daniels has gotten to the free throw line more than any other Chap, shooting 77.8 percent on 54 attempts.

Lubbock Christian is 11-6 this season with an 8-4 record in league play and a 3-3 showing within their LSC division. The Chaps will be on the road this weekend, traveling to east Texas to take on Texas A&M-Commerce on Thursday (7:30 p.m.) and UT Tyler on Saturday (4 p.m.).

