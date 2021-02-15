LCU’s Emma Middleton takes home LSC Offensive, Defensive Player of the Week honors

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University forward Emma Middleton won the Lone Star Conference’s Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week Awards, the conference announced Monday.

Middleton was instrumental in blowout wins over Western New Mexico Thursday and Friday.

She had 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 19 minutes when the Lady Chaps won 80-23 Thursday. She went for 22 points and six rebounds in a 75-39 win Friday.

LCU was dominant defensively, holding the Mustangs to a combined 62 points on 24.5% shooting and forced 50 turnovers over two games.

Middleton is a Lubbock native. She played on the Lubbock Titans homeschool team before enrolling at LCU.

The Lady Chaps’ next games are scheduled to be Thursday and Saturday against Texas-Permian Basin. Their game scheduled for Monday against No. 9 Texas A&M-Commerce was canceled due to weather.