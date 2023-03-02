FRISCO, Texas – Lubbock Christian sophomore forward Grace Foster claimed Lone Star Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Year honors Wednesday at the annual championship banquet.

Foster averaged 15.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game to help the Lady Chaps to a share of the LSC West Division title. She was also a first-team all-conference selection.

Junior guard Maci Maddox earned second-team honors and junior guard Audrey Robertson was named to the third team.

The Lady Chaps open the Lone Star Conference tournament against Texas A&M – Kingsville at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Comerica Center.