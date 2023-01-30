LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Christian sophomore Grace Foster was named Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Foster helped the Lady Chaps to their first weekend road sweep of the season in wins over Midwestern State and Cameron. Foster led the team in scoring in each game with 12 points against MSU and 23 points against CU.

She also averaged 4.5 rebounds and shot .500 from the field on the week.

It’s Foster’s second weekly award of the season. She was also named Offensive Player of the Week on Jan. 3.

LCU (15-7, 10-4 LSC) hosts two games at home this week. The Lady Chaps welcome Angelo State to town at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Rip Griffin Center. UT-Permian Basin comes to town on Saturday and tips off at 1 p.m.

