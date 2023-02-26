LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Christian head coach Daren Hays picked up his 500th softball coaching win Saturday in the Lady Chaps’ 1-0 win over Texas Woman’s University at Maner Park.

LCU added two more wins on Sunday to improve Hays’ overall record to 502-161 in his 13th season with the softball program.

He also owns a 356-163 record in eight seasons as LCU baseball’s head coach.

The No. 9 Lady Chaps (16-4, 6-3 LSC) resume Lone Star Conference play with Oklahoma Christian at 2 p.m. Friday in Oklahoma City.