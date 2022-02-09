LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University men’s basketball player Parker Hicks broke the program record for single-game scoring with 50 points in a win over Texas A&M International Tuesday.

Thirty-six of Hicks’ 50 points came in the first half of the game. He made 16 of 22 attempts from the field, including six 3-pointers.

He also contributed eight rebounds and three blocks, helping the Chaps beat the Dustdevils 76-68.

LCU’s previous scoring record was 47 points by Brennen Fowler on January 4, 2019, according to LCU.

Hicks is in his third season at LCU after beginning his career at Texas Tech. He was the Lone Star Conference Player of the Year in 2020-21.

For the 2021-22 season, Hicks averages 19.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. His previous career-high at LCU was 29 points.

Hicks has led the Chaps to a 21-1 record and a No. 3 national ranking so far in 2021-22.