LCU’S Parker Hicks wins LSC Player of the Year, other Chaps earn accolades

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University guard Parker Hicks was named the Lone Star Conference’s Player of the Year, the LSC announced Wednesday.

Hicks was one of several Chaps to be honored in the conference’s end of season awards.

He averaged 16.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game and scored with impressive efficiency, shooting 54.2% from the field and 47.7% from 3-point range.

Hicks, who played two years under Chris Beard at Texas Tech before transferring to LCU, scored a season-high 26 points and had 11 rebounds in a win over West Texas A&M on February 27. It was one of four double-doubles he recorded in the 2020-21 season.

Sophomore guard Aamer Muhammad was also honored with an award, winning the LSC’s 6th Man of the Year.

Muhammad came off the bench in 15 games, and finished the season at 9.8 points per game. Like Hicks, Muhammad proved to be a sniper from long range, nailing 46.8% of his shots from distance.

The Chaps finished the season with a 17-2 record, and their 15-1 conference mark was best in the LSC. The conference named head coach Todd Duncan the Coach of the Year.

Hicks was also named to the All-LSC First Team along with teammate Lloyd Daniels. Guards Cameron Copley and Rowan Mackenzie made the third team.