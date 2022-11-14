LUBBOCK, Texas – Junior Rowan Mackenzie earned Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career on Monday.

Mackenzie averaged 25.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, dished out five assists, swiping four balls and recording one block at the Regis Conference Challenge to open the season.

In the season opener against Regis, Mackenzie led the Chaps with 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists. His block with seven seconds left iced the game in LCU’s 66-59 victory.

Mackenzie scored a career-high 35 points, including seven three-pointers, in a loss to Colorado School of Mines. He also picked up a career-high four steals.

Mackenzie’s 4.5 three-pointers a game this season are seventh in the nation, while his nine total makes from deep are also seventh in D-II. He has also scored in double-digits in five straight games.

Mackenzie is the first Chap to win the Offensive Player of the Week award since Parker Hicks in February 2022.

LCU looks to get back on track, renewing their rivalry with no. 12/25 Southern Nazarene in Bethany, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Tip-off from the Sawyer Center is set for 3 PM.

(Lubbock Christian Sports Information contributed to this report.)