SWEETWATER, Texas – New Home’s deepest run in the post season came to an end with a 53-25 loss to Albany in the Class 2A Division Two State Semifinals Thursday at the Mustang Bowl.

After being held scoreless in the First Quarter, New Home’s offense saw some spark with a four-play, 65-yard drive as Junior Quarterback Brazos Beck hit Senior Receiver Jackson Raines for a 6-Yard Touchdown to trail 14-7 to the Lions.

Albany would then respond with two more touchdowns after that to extend the lead 27-7 heading into halftime.

Heading into the fourth quarter, Leopards would open with a nice quarterback keeper by Beck for a 14-yard Touchdown. After the two-point conversion the Leopards would trail Albany 39-17.

New Home’s offense would strike again as the duo of Beck and Raines would connect again for a 47-yard Touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

“I think we had some jitters early on.” said Leopard’s Head Coach Jon Ward. “With a team like Albany you can’t let them get that many chances to score but I’m proud of our team because we continued to fight no matter what.”

The Leopards would finish their historic run with a 13 and 2 overall record. The most wins in program history.