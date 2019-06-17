LISD Hall of Honor Inducts 2019 Class

The Lubbock ISD added more iconic athletes, teams, and contributors to the Hall of Honor on Saturday. Included in this class, the 1962 and 1963 Boys State Championship Track teams from Dunbar High School and the 1987 State Championship girl’s double tennis teams taking home the team honors. Individual members inducted include Coronado High School basketball coach Randy Dean; Monterey tennis great Kathy Kuhne Vick; Estacado football standout David Moody; Lubbock High baseball and football great Bobby Brown; Dunbar track star Elton Conger; Baseball and Basketball star Jerry Haggard from Monterey; and Lubbock ISD supporter Cal Lowry.