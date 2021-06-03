Littlefield Wildcats 2021 football schedule

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — The Littlefield Wildcats schedule for the 2021 season has been released.
The Wildcats open the season at Dimmitt and have their first home game against Denver City the next week. Homecoming is September 24 against Abernathy and Senior Night will be November 5 against Muleshoe.
Take a look at the full schedule below.
8/27: @ Dimmitt
9/3: vs. Denver City
9/10: vs. Post
9/17: @ Idalou
9/24: vs. Abernathy (Homecoming)
10/1: @ Big Spring
10/8: @ River Road
10/15: vs. Dalhart
10/22: BYE WEEK
10/29: @ Bushland
11/5: vs. Muleshoe (Senior Night)