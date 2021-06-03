Littlefield Wildcats 2021 football schedule

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — The Littlefield Wildcats schedule for the 2021 season has been released.

The Wildcats open the season at Dimmitt and have their first home game against Denver City the next week. Homecoming is September 24 against Abernathy and Senior Night will be November 5 against Muleshoe.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27: @ Dimmitt

9/3: vs. Denver City

9/10: vs. Post

9/17: @ Idalou

9/24: vs. Abernathy (Homecoming)

10/1: @ Big Spring

10/8: @ River Road

10/15: vs. Dalhart

10/22: BYE WEEK

10/29: @ Bushland

11/5: vs. Muleshoe (Senior Night)