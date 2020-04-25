Live blog: Day 3 Dallas Cowboys draft picks

New Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, left, is introduced by team owner Jerry Jones, right, during a press conference at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys made waves in the NFL Draft by snagging Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the first round.

They followed that with two defensive picks Friday night: Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs and Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.

Saturday, they embark on the third and final day of the draft. Stay on this thread as we’ll update it with each pick the Cowboys make.

Round 4, Pick 123: The Cowboys take Tulsa cornerback Reggie Robinson. Robinson caught three interceptions last year for the Golden Hurricane.

Round 4, Pick 140: The Cowboys take Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz. Biadasz won the Remington Trophy for the nation’s top center in 2019.