Local teams in the rankings: Week of November 6

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ten South Plains-area football teams cracked the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football weekly high school rankings for the week of November 6.

Borden County and Motley County remained at No. 2 in their respective divisions, making them the highest ranked teams in the area.

Coronado and Lubbock-Cooper, the two ranked 5A schools in the area, both stood pat at No. 8 and No. 9 in their divisions, respectively.

Here’s a look at all the local ranked teams, what they did last Friday and what they have next.

Coronado: No. 8 in 5A Division I

Coronado remained at No. 8 after routing Palo Duro 70-6. Next week, the Mustangs take on Lubbock High.

Lubbock-Cooper: No. 9 in 5A Division II

Lubbock-Cooper stayed at No. 9 in DCTF’s rankings after winning 42-6 against Plainview. The Pirates will miss their next two games due to the team being placed in a quarantine.

Shallowater: No. 3 in 3A Division I

Shallowater finished its regular season slate with a 42-6 win over Slaton Friday.

Idalou: No. 7 in 3A Division II

Idalou moved up one spot after Reagan County forfeited their game last week. The Wildcats will take on Roosevelt Friday.

Post: No. 3 in 2A Division I

The Bold Gold’s margin of victory keeps increasing. They beat Hale Center 83-0 last Friday, and finish their regular season against Tahoka this week.

Borden County: No. 2 in 1A Division I

Borden County stayed at No. 2 in the rankings with a 62-16 win over O’Donnell. Next, the Coyotes take on Wellman-Union.

Motley County: No. 2 in 1A Division II

Motley County was idle last week, and has a huge matchup with No. 5 Jayton coming up.

Jayton: No. 5 in 1A Division II

Jayton moved up one spot to No. 5 after beating Patton Springs 52-7 last week. The Jaybirds have the aforementioned game against Motley County on Friday.

Klondike: No. 6 in 1A Division II

Klondike moved up to No. 6 despite being idle last week. The Cougars’ next game is against Loop.

Anton: No. 8 in 1A Division II

Anton is coming off a 78-54 barn burner win over Amherst, and will finish its regular season against Lazbuddie.