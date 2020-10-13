Local teams in the rankings: Week of October 16

LUBBOCK, Texas — Nine South Plains teams were ranked in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s weekly high school rankings for the week of October 16.

Coronado is the biggest Lubbock school to be ranked, coming in at No. 8 in Class 5A Division 1.

Here’s a look at all of the local ranked South Plains teams, what they did in their most recent games and what they’ve got coming up.

Coronado: No. 8 in 5A Division I

Led by Mississippi State-bound quarterback Sawyer Robertson, the 3-0 Coronado Mustangs are ranked No. 8. Coronado started its season with rivalry wins over Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper, and beat Odessa high 49-0 last Friday.

This week the Mustangs have a huge matchup with Wichita Falls Rider, who is ranked No. 4 in 5A Division II.

Lubbock-Cooper: No. 9 in 5A Division II

Lubbock-Cooper stayed at No. 9 in DCTF’s rankings after a narrow, 20-14 win over Frenship on Friday. The Pirates are 2-1 on the season, with their loss coming to Coronado.

Their next matchup is against Monterey at Lowery Field Thursday night.

Shallowater: No. 5 in 3A Division I

Shallowater improved to 5-0 last Friday with a 52-6 rout of Lamesa. The Mustangs have topped 50 points in each of their past three games. Next, Shallowater plays at Denver City.

Idalou: No. 5 in 3A Division II

Idalou exploded for 68 points last week against Coahoma, moving to 4-0 on the season. The Wildcats’ season continues Friday when they host Abernathy.

Post: No. 3 in 2A Division I

Post has been completely dominant in 2020, winning five of its six games by at least 30 points. Most recently, the Antelopes won 51-6 over Sundown, which was ranked No. 10 coming into the game.

Post’s next game is against New Deal Friday.

Borden County: No. 3 in 1A Division I

Borden County is just 4-2 on the season, but its two losses have come to Westbrook and Sterling City: the two teams ranked ahead of the Coyotes.

Borden County established its dominance with a 77-31 win over No. 9 Jonesboro last week, and has Meadow on the docket for Friday.

Motley County: No. 3 in 1A Division II

Motley County dominated Guthrie 46-0 last week to move to 5-1 on the season. Its one loss was to Westbrook. Next, the Matadors play Patton Springs.

Jayton: No. 5 in 1A Division II

Jayton was idle last week after its game against Southland was postponed, but the Jaybirds still moved up from No. 7 to No. 5. Jayton will play Garden City next.

Klondike: No. 6 in 1A Division II

Klondike didn’t play last week but is a perfect 7-0. The Cougars host Loop on Friday.