Lone Star conference cancels remaining spring sports competitions

The Lone Star Conference is canceling the remainder of its spring sports competitions, it announced Sunday.

“The decision was reached by the LSC Council of Presidents with the health, safety and wellness of student-athletes, coaches, administrators, athletic staffs and fans as the top priority,” the conference said in a release.

This means Lubbock Christian’s spring sports teams, such as the No. 18 ranked softball team, are done for the year.

The move comes after the NCAA opted to cancel its spring championship events.