Lorenzo 2021 football schedule

LORENZO, Texas — Lorenzo Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Hornets will open their season at Whiteface on August 27 and then the following week they face Kingdom Prep at Trinity Christian. Senior night will be November 5 against Nazareth.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27 – @ Whiteface

9/3 – vs. Kingdom Prep (@ Trinity)

9/10 – @ Amherst 9/17 – vs. Anton (Homecoming)

9/24 – vs. Sands

10/1 – @ Loop

10/8 – @ Kress

10/15 – vs. Springlake-Earth

10/22 – BYE

10/29 – @ Petersburg

11/5 – vs. Nazareth (Senior)

